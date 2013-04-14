'La Decima'? Ha! Nadal's number two was much tougher, says uncle Toni
PARIS Rafael Nadal is chasing a historic 10th French Open title in Paris, but nothing will ever come close to trying to win his second.
SHANGHAI Red Bull's Mark Webber and Sauber's Esteban Gutierrez were handed grid penalties for next weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix after Formula One stewards ruled they were to blame for collisions in Sunday's race in China.
Webber, who started from the pitlane and then retired when a wheel came off his car following a collision with Toro Rosso's Jean-Eric Vergne, was handed a three-place drop from wherever he qualifies.
Mexican rookie Gutierrez, who piled into the back of Adrian Sutil's Force India, was given a five-place penalty after admitting misjudging his closing speed.
Webber also accepted he had made a mistake, telling the stewards that he had believed Vergne would give him sufficient room to pass rather than sticking to the normal line through the corner.
World number one Andy Murray has joined a growing list of players to disagree with 24-times grand slam winner Margaret Court's views on same-sex marriage but has urged players to resolve any conflicts before the next Australian Open.