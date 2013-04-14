Red Bull Formula One driver Mark Webber of Australia gestures as he walks away from his car after losing his right-rear wheel during the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit, April 14, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI Red Bull's Mark Webber and Sauber's Esteban Gutierrez were handed grid penalties for next weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix after Formula One stewards ruled they were to blame for collisions in Sunday's race in China.

Webber, who started from the pitlane and then retired when a wheel came off his car following a collision with Toro Rosso's Jean-Eric Vergne, was handed a three-place drop from wherever he qualifies.

Mexican rookie Gutierrez, who piled into the back of Adrian Sutil's Force India, was given a five-place penalty after admitting misjudging his closing speed.

Webber also accepted he had made a mistake, telling the stewards that he had believed Vergne would give him sufficient room to pass rather than sticking to the normal line through the corner.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John Mehaffey)