VALENCIA, Spain, June 24 Sauber's Kamui
Kobayashi and Toro Rosso's Jean-Eric Vergne were handed grid
penalties for next month's British Formula One Grand Prix at
Silverstone after causing collisions on Sunday.
Japanese Kobayashi was given a five-place penalty for
tangling with Ferrari's Felipe Massa at the European Grand Prix
in Valencia won by the Brazilian's Spanish team mate Fernando
Alonso.
French rookie Vergne will take a 10-place demotion on the
starting grid at the next race and was also fined 25,000 euros
($31,300) for banging into the Caterham of Finnish driver Heikki
Kovalainen.
Both cars suffered punctures in that incident, with Vergne
nursing the Toro Rosso back to the pits with the damaged rear
tyre flailing around and spreading debris across the track.
The safety car then had to be deployed to enable marshals to
clear the track.
