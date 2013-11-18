AUSTIN, Texas Nov 17 Toro Rosso's Jean-Eric Vergne was handed a 20-second post-race penalty for colliding with Mexican Esteban Gutierrez on the final lap of the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday, dropping the Frenchman from 12th to 16th place.

The drive through penalty was imposed after the finish of the race won by Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Sauber's Gutierrez was classified 13th. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Austin)