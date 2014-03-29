Motor racing-Manor F1 talks ongoing but money needed
LONDON, Jan 23 Administrators for the Manor Formula One team say talks with interested parties have intensified but a firm financial commitment has yet to be secured as a deadline looms.
March 29 Williams' Valtteri Bottas on Saturday became the first Formula One driver to pick up penalty points under a new driving licence-style system introduced this season.
The Finn was also handed a three place grid penalty for Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix after stewards ruled he impeded the Red Bull of Australian Daniel Ricciardo in a rain-hit qualifying session.
It was the second time in two races that Bottas had been handed a grid penalty, the one in the Australian season-opener resulting from a gearbox change, and he will start 18th at Sepang.
Under the new system, any driver collecting 12 penalty points in the space of a year will be given a one race ban.
The stewards ruled that Bottas had not paid attention to the approaching car and impeded Ricciardo through turns 14 and 15.
The Finn, who finished fifth in Melbourne after Ricciardo was disqualified from second, was disappointed with the decision: "I thought it would be OK and there would be no penalties," he said. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Jan 23 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Monaco on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 40 2. Toyota Gazoo Racing 24 3. Hyundai Motorsport 20 4. Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 10 . Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team
Jan 23 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Monaco on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 25 2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 18 3. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 15 4. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 13 5. Craig Breen (Ireland)