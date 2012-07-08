SILVERSTONE, England, July 8 Mexican Sergio Perez railed against Venezuelan rival Pastor Maldonado after they collided at the British Grand Prix on Sunday and demanded the stewards take action against the Williams driver.

Formula One stewards said the 12th-lap incident, with Perez's Sauber pushed off track after a broadside impact as they battled for the corner, would be looked at after the race.

"He doesn't respect other drivers," Perez told the BBC after stepping out of the car and trudging back to the Silverstone paddock. Maldonado remained on track.

"I was already in front and he should have given space not to crash, but he tried to push me all the way. I don't understand why he drives like that and I hope the stewards do something," said Perez.

"This guy will never learn if they don't do something. He could hurt someone. Everybody has concerns about him."

Maldonado, winner of the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona in May, has a reputation as a quick driver with more than a few rough edges.

He did not make any mistakes in Barcelona but his short Formula One career has been littered with incidents and crashes that have cost his team precious points. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Matt Barker)