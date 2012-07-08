SILVERSTONE, England, July 8 Mexican Sergio
Perez railed against Venezuelan rival Pastor Maldonado after
they collided at the British Grand Prix on Sunday and demanded
the stewards take action against the Williams driver.
Formula One stewards said the 12th-lap incident, with
Perez's Sauber pushed off track after a broadside impact as they
battled for the corner, would be looked at after the race.
"He doesn't respect other drivers," Perez told the BBC after
stepping out of the car and trudging back to the Silverstone
paddock. Maldonado remained on track.
"I was already in front and he should have given space not
to crash, but he tried to push me all the way. I don't
understand why he drives like that and I hope the stewards do
something," said Perez.
"This guy will never learn if they don't do something. He
could hurt someone. Everybody has concerns about him."
Maldonado, winner of the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona in
May, has a reputation as a quick driver with more than a few
rough edges.
He did not make any mistakes in Barcelona but his short
Formula One career has been littered with incidents and crashes
that have cost his team precious points.
