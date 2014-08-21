SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium Aug 21 Mexican Sergio Perez says he expects to stay at the Force India Formula One team next season with an extension likely to be agreed in a matter of weeks.

"Nothing is confirmed yet but we should be, in the next couple of weeks, sorted for next year," the former Sauber and McLaren driver told reporters at the Belgian Grand Prix on Thursday.

"On my side it's a bit early to confirm anything but I expect things are going to move on very quickly," he added.

Mexico is returning to the grand prix calendar next season after a 23-year absence and Perez is the country's leading driver, with a third place finish in Bahrain this year.

Perez, who also brings sponsorship to Force India, is currently 11th but 40 points behind his German team mate Nico Hulkenberg.

Team principal Vijay Mallya said last month that he was happy with his drivers, had options on both and saw no need to replace either for 2015.

However Perez was clearly reluctant to take anything for granted after last year's experience with McLaren where he seemed set to stay only to be abruptly dropped to clear a space for Danish rookie Kevin Magnussen.

"As you've seen in the past, anything can happen," he said. "So I don't want to confirm anything before we sign. Let's see.

"(Last year) everything was pretty much done and then it changed pretty quickly." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)