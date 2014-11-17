LONDON Nov 17 Lewis Hamilton leads Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg by 17 points ahead of Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix, where double points will be on offer for the first time.

The following are the permutations that could hand the title to either of the two contenders.

Points are normally awarded 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1 but in Abu Dhabi this will be 50-36-30-24-20-16-12-8-4-2.

Britain's Hamilton currently has 334 points to his German team mate's 317.

HAMILTON WILL BE CHAMPION IF HE FINISHES...

First or second.

Third, fourth or fifth and Rosberg fails to win.

Sixth with Rosberg not in the top two.

Seventh or eighth with Rosberg out of the top three.

Ninth and Rosberg is not in the top four.

Tenth (or lower) and Rosberg is no higher than sixth.

ROSBERG WILL BE CHAMPION IF...

He wins and Hamilton is not second.

He finishes second and Hamilton is not in the top five.

He is third and Hamilton is out of the top six.

He is fourth and Hamilton is no higher than ninth.

He is fifth and Hamilton is no higher than 10th.

Rosberg cannot win if he finishes sixth or lower. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chaakraborty)