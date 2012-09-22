SINGAPORE Marussia's Charles Pic has picked up a 20-seconds time penalty for the Singapore Grand Prix after overtaking while red flags were out during the third free practice session on Saturday.

FIA stewards said in a statement the French driver had overtaken another car after passing four red flags signalling the session had been brought to an end.

The red flags came out after Caterham's Vitaly Petrov hit a wall and broke his rear suspension.

The statement also said Pic and his engineer had to perform a day's community service for the FIA Action for Road Safety campaign.

