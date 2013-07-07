Caterham Formula One driver Charles Pic of France takes a corner during the third practice session of the German F1 Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring circuit, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

NUEBURGRING, Germany Caterham's Charles Pic will start the German Grand Prix from the back of the grid after receiving a five-place penalty for changing a part in his car's gearbox, the FIA said in a statement on Sunday.

The Frenchman qualified 19th but will now start from 22nd at the Nuerburgring, behind Marussia's Max Chilton.

The gearbox layshaft was not a part that can be replaced without a breach of the rules, meaning the stewards had to impose the mandatory penalty.

