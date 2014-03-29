Motor racing-Manor F1 talks ongoing but money needed
LONDON, Jan 23 Administrators for the Manor Formula One team say talks with interested parties have intensified but a firm financial commitment has yet to be secured as a deadline looms.
* Heavy rain delays start of qualifying
* Qualifying was due to start at 0800 GMT (Updates with qualifying starting)
By Patrick Johnston
SEPANG, Malaysia, March 29 Malaysian Grand Prix qualifying started 50 minutes late on Saturday after steady rain descended on the Sepang Circuit and left pools of water on the track.
Qualifying for the second race of the Formula One season had been due to start at 1600 local (0800 GMT) but the International Automobile Federation (FIA) pushed the start back by 15 minutes on three occasions and then by a further five.
Mercedes duo Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton were expected to battle for pole position having proved the quickest in the three practice sessions on Friday and Saturday.
Further showers were forecast for later in the afternoon at the circuit, which is around 50 kilometres south of Kuala Lumpur, with a rumbling of thunder heard before the FIA confirmed the 1650 local start time. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston, editing by Alan Baldwin)
Jan 23 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Monaco on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 40 2. Toyota Gazoo Racing 24 3. Hyundai Motorsport 20 4. Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 10 . Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team
Jan 23 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Monaco on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 25 2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 18 3. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 15 4. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 13 5. Craig Breen (Ireland)