Motor racing-Ferrari engine may be better than Mercedes, says Haas boss
LONDON, March 31 Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Ferrari's Formula One engine may have overtaken the one used by previously dominant champions Mercedes.
AUSTIN, Texas Nov 16 Quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel took pole position for the U.S. Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday in a Red Bull front row sweep with Australian team mate Mark Webber.
The 26-year-old German's eighth pole of the season was also his second in a row at Austin's Circuit of the Americas and left him perfectly placed for a record eighth successive win on Sunday.
Vettel clinched his fourth successive driver's title in India last month.
Frenchman Romain Grosjean, chasing his first win, put Lotus third on the grid with Germany's Nico Hulkenberg fourth for Sauber. Mercedes Lewis Hamilton, a winner in Texas last year for McLaren, will start fifth. (Reporting by Steve Keating, editing by Alan Baldwin)
LONDON, March 31 Suzuki's MotoGP rookie Alex Rins has broken his right ankle in an accident while training on a motocross bike, the team said on Friday.
LONDON, March 29 Singer Justin Timberlake has been confirmed as the headline act at this year's U.S. Formula One Grand Prix as organisers seek to build on the crowd-pulling success of Taylor Swift's appearance at the 2016 race.