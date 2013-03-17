MELBOURNE, March 17 World champion Sebastian Vettel will start Sunday's season-opening Australian Formula One Grand Prix from pole position after setting the fastest time in the rain-delayed qualifying session.

His team mate Mark Webber will begin the race alongside the German on an all-Red Bull front row, while Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes and Ferrari's Felipe Massa will make up the second row after finishing third and fourth quickest respectively.

The second and third sections of qualifying were postponed from Saturday because of torrential rain. The race begins at 5 PM local time (0600 GMT). (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)