SEPANG, Malaysia, March 28 World champion Lewis Hamilton dodged the puddles to secure pole position for Mercedes at a rainy Malaysian Grand Prix on Saturday, the Briton surviving a scare to claim first place ahead of Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari.

Hamilton's team mate Nico Rosberg will start in third spot, the German sharing the second row with Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo after the drivers were forced to wait 35 minutes for the final qualifying session because of a tropical downpour.

Daniil Kvyat will start in fifth place in the other Red Bull with Toro Rosso teenager Max Verstappen joining the Russian on the third row following another impressive drive. (Reporting by John O'Brien; editing by Ed Osmond)