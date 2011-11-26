* 15th pole of season for emotional Vettel
* Front row sweep for Red Bull
* Webber to start in second, Button third
(Adds detail, quotes)
By Alan Baldwin
SAO PAULO, Nov 26 Red Bull's double
Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel roared to a record
15th pole position of the season at the Brazilian Grand Prix on
Saturday.
The 24-year-old German, who had equalled Nigel Mansell's
1992 record of 14 in a single season at the previous race in Abu
Dhabi, led Australian team mate Mark Webber in a front row sweep
for the champions.
"Yes Baby, We've got it. This feels incredible" he yelled
over the team radio on his slowing down lap after a dry
qualifying session despite the threat of rain.
"I was very emotional when I crossed the line because I knew
this was all I had, I gave it all.
"It's really special, different to the other poles," added
Vettel, who wrapped up his second title last month with four
races to spare, of his 30th career pole.
Vettel was the only driver to lap inside one minute and 12
seconds, with a best lap of 1:11.918 compared to Webber's
1:12.099.
"Obviously it took the master in that discipline, Nigel
Mansell, a couple of races less," added Vettel, mindful of the
fact that Britain's 1992 champion took his 15 poles in a season
of just 16 races rather than 19.
"I tried to help old Nigel out today," grinned Webber, who
has yet to win a race this year despite setting more fastest
laps than anyone.
He still fancied his chances in Sunday's season-ender,
however, mindful perhaps that only twice in the past 10 years
has the winner started on pole at Interlagos.
"Seb did a good lap as usual but my lap was pretty good as
well to be honest."
BUTTON'S BEST
McLaren's Jenson Button will start in third place, next to
fellow-Briton and team mate Lewis Hamilton, after his best
qualifying performance at Interlagos in six years.
"Hopefully we can get these two tomorrow," said Button, who
won his 2009 title at Sao Paulo's ramshackle but hugely
atmospheric circuit.
"A big thanks to the team today. I want to say a big thank
you to them for the whole season," said Button, adding with a
smile that he was just saying that now in case something
prevented him racing on Sunday.
The Englishman escaped unhurt from an attempted attack by
armed robbers as he was being driven away from the circuit last
year after qualifying.
Vettel's pole meant Red Bull closed out the season with a
record 18 poles in 19 races with Hamilton, the 2008 champion,
the only driver apart from the German and Webber to start from
the top slot this year.
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, Button's main rival for second
place overall in the championship, qualified fifth with
Germany's Nico Rosberg sixth for Mercedes.
Brazilian Felipe Massa, twice a winner at Interlagos, will
start his 100th race for Ferrari in seventh place as the best of
the three home drivers.
Bruno Senna put his Renault a strong ninth on the grid while
veteran Rubens Barrichello, in what could be his last race after
competing in more than anyone else in Formula One history,
qualified 12th for Williams.
A smiling Barrichello gave a thumbs-up for the cameras as he
removed his helmet.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Dave Thompson.; For
Reuters sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)