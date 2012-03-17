MELBOURNE, March 17 Lewis Hamilton put his McLaren on pole position for the opening race of the Formula One season with the fastest time in qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Briton will be joined on the front row by compatriot and team mate Jenson Button, while Lotus's French driver Romain Grosjean and seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher for Mercedes will make up the second row after finishing third and fourth.

World champion Sebastian Vettel was sixth fastest, just behind his Red Bull team mate Mark Webber in fifth.

(Editing by Alastair Himmer)

Please click on for more motor racing stories