Motor racing-Manor F1 talks ongoing but money needed
LONDON, Jan 23 Administrators for the Manor Formula One team say talks with interested parties have intensified but a firm financial commitment has yet to be secured as a deadline looms.
SEPANG, Malaysia, March 29 Briton Lewis Hamilton put his Mercedes on pole position for the Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix after coming out top in a rain-hit qualifying session on Saturday.
Hamilton, on pole for the second successive race, will be joined on the front row by quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel of Red Bull.
Hamilton's Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg was third and Ferrari's Fernando Alonso fourth. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston. Editing by Alan Baldwin)
Jan 23 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Monaco on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 40 2. Toyota Gazoo Racing 24 3. Hyundai Motorsport 20 4. Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team 10 . Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team
Jan 23 (Gracenote) - Driver Standings after the Rally of Monaco on Sunday Drivers Points 1. Sebastien Ogier (France) M-Sport World Rally Team 25 2. Jari-Matti Latvala (Finland) Toyota Gazoo Racing 18 3. Ott Taenak (Estonia) M-Sport World Rally Team 15 4. Daniel Sordo (Spain) Hyundai Motorsport 13 5. Craig Breen (Ireland)