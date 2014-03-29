SEPANG, Malaysia, March 29 Briton Lewis Hamilton put his Mercedes on pole position for the Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix after coming out top in a rain-hit qualifying session on Saturday.

Hamilton, on pole for the second successive race, will be joined on the front row by quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel of Red Bull.

Hamilton's Mercedes team mate Nico Rosberg was third and Ferrari's Fernando Alonso fourth. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston. Editing by Alan Baldwin)