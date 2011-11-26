SAO PAULO Nov 26 Red Bull's double world
champion Sebastian Vettel chalked up a record 15th pole position
of the season at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday.
The 24-year-old German, who had equalled Nigel Mansell's
1992 record of 14 in a single Formula One season at the previous
race in Abu Dhabi, led Australian team mate Mark Webber in a
front row sweep for the champions.
McLaren's Jenson Button will start Sunday's race in third
place, next to compatriot and team mate Lewis Hamilton.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin
blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)