UPDATE 1-Motorcycling-Vinales wins in Argentina after Marquez crashes out
* First Yamaha rider since Rainey in 1990 to do opening double
April 9 Spaniard Maverick Vinales continued his perfect start to the MotoGP season on Sunday with a victory in Argentina after compatriot and reigning champion Marc Marquez crashed while leading from pole.