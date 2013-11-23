SAO PAULO Nov 23 Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel took pole position for the season-ending Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix after a rain-delayed qualifying session on Saturday.

Nico Rosberg made it an all-German front row with second place on the grid for Mercedes while Ferrari's Fernando Alonso qualified third.

Vettel, who clinched his fourth title in a row in India last month, is chasing a record-equalling ninth successive win and 13th of the season on Sunday. (Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ken Ferris)