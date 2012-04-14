SHANGHAI, April 14 Germany's Nico Rosberg,
driving a Mercedes, took the first pole position of his Formula
One career at the Chinese Grand Prix on Saturday.
His team mate, seven times world champion Michael
Schumacher, will start alongside on the front row after
qualifying third. McLaren's Lewis Hamilton, who was second
fastest, has a five place grid penalty.
The pole was the first for Mercedes with their own team
since Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio at the 1955 Italian Grand
Prix. Mercedes left the sport that same year and returned under
their own name in 2010.
Rosberg's pole came in his 111th race in the sport.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Alastair Himmer)