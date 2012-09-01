SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, Sept 1 Jenson Button celebrated his 50th Formula One race for McLaren by taking pole position in qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The pole was Button's first since the 2009 Monaco Grand Prix, the year in which he won the championship with Brawn GP, and his first with McLaren.

Japan's Kamui Kobayashi put his Sauber on the front row alongside the Briton with Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado in third place for Williams. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Martyn Herman)