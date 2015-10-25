AUSTIN, Texas Oct 25 Germany's Nico Rosberg took his third successive Formula One pole position, with Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton next to him on the front row, after a U.S. Grand Prix qualifying session cut short by rain on Sunday.

The grid places were decided by the positions in the second of the three qualifying sessions after the final phase was cancelled.

Qualifying had been postponed already from its usual Saturday slot when bad weather made track conditions too difficult.

Hamilton can wrap up his third world championship later on Sunday if he scores two points more than Rosberg and nine more than Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, who qualified fifth but has a 10 place grid penalty. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)