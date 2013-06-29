Seven more Russians cleared to compete as neutrals
LONDON Seven more Russian athletes, including world champions Sergey Shubenkov and Mariya Kuchina, have been cleared to return to competition as neutrals by the IAAF's doping review board.
SILVERSTONE, England Mercedes dominated final practice for the British Grand Prix on Saturday, with Nico Rosberg beating Lewis Hamilton to the fastest time.
Rosberg, who was quickest on Friday, lapped the Silverstone circuit with a best lap of one minute 31.487 seconds on a bright and breezy day at the former World War two airfield that hosted the first championship race in 1950.
Hamilton, the 2008 champion and a home favourite, was 0.146 slower after Monaco winner Rosberg snatched the top place on the timesheets in the closing seconds.
Red Bull's triple world champion and championship leader Sebastian Vettel and Australian team maate Mark Webber were third and fourth fastest, but half a second slower than Rosberg, with Lotus's Romain Grosjean fifth.
Vettel leads Ferrari's Fernando Alonso by 36 points after sseven of 19 races.
McLaren's Jenson Button, the 2009 champion and another local favourite, was only 12th and Mexican team mate Sergio Perez was 18th after a left rear tyre blowout caused the session to be halted for marshals to pick up debris.
Perez also slid off later in a difficult session for his struggling team.
LONDON German driver Pascal Wehrlein will be back behind the wheel for Sauber in Bahrain this weekend after missing the first two races of the Formula One season due to fitness issues, the Swiss-based team said on Tuesday.