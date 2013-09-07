Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany drives during the second practice session of the Italian F1 Grand Prix at the Monza circuit September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Enrico Schiavi

MONZA, Italy Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel lapped fastest in final practice for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday with Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, his closest title rival, close behind.

The triple world champion set himself up for qualifying with a fastest lap of one minute 24.360 seconds at Ferrari's home circuit.

Alonso's best was 1:24.643, with the Spaniard splitting the Red Bull drivers on the timesheets. Australian Mark Webber was third for Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton, who will be chasing his fifth successive pole, was fourth quickest for Mercedes but team mate Nico Rosberg suffered an hydraulics problem and was last after getting in just five laps.

Vettel, who was also fastest in Friday's second practice, has a 46 point lead over Alonso with eight races, including Sunday's remaining.

Force India's Paul Di Resta crashed at Parabolica. The Briton was unhurt. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)