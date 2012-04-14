SHANGHAI, April 14 McLaren wrapped up practice
for the Chinese Grand Prix on Saturday with Lewis Hamilton and
Jenson Button one-two on top of the timesheets and looking
comfortably quicker than their Formula One rivals.
The championship leaders will not be able to secure their
third successive front row sweep in qualifying, however, with
Hamilton penalised five places on the starting grid due to a
gearbox change.
Button, whose last pole position came at the 2009 Monaco
Grand Prix in his title-winning year with Brawn GP, could still
secure the team's 150th pole.
Hamilton, winner in China last year and also quickest in
Friday morning's session, lapped the Shanghai circuit in a best
time of one minute 35.940 seconds with Button 0.123 seconds
slower.
Nico Rosberg was third fastest for Mercedes with seven times
world champion team mate Michael Schumacher, whose 91st and last
win was in China with Ferrari in 2006, fourth. Rosberg was 0.449
slower than Hamilton.
Australian Mark Webber lapped fifth quickest with double
champion Sebastian Vettel ninth in the other Red Bull.
Ferrari showed no signs of shaking off their troubles with
championship leader Fernando Alonso 15th and Brazilian Felipe
Massa 18th.
