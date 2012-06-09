By Steve Keating
| MONTREAL June 9
MONTREAL June 9 Red Bull's double world champion
Sebastian Vettel was quickest in final practice for the Canadian
Grand Prix on Saturday to set the stage for a riveting battle
for pole position.
Vettel, who started on pole in his only win this season in
Bahrain, blitzed around the sun-kissed Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
course in a best time of one minute 14.442 seconds, the German
crossing 0.006 ahead of Ferrari's championship leading Spaniard
Fernando Alonso.
Briton Lewis Hamilton, who had his McLaren top both practice
sessions on Friday, was third fastest followed by Australian
Mark Webber, winner in Monaco, in the other Red Bull.
Venezuela's Pastor Maldonado, the surprise winner in Spain,
used a late run to put his Williams in fifth followed Brazilian
Felipe Massa in the second Ferrari.
Seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher looked poised
to challenge for an eight win in Montreal clocking the morning's
seventh best time.
Briton Jenson Button, who staged a dramatic charge to win
last year's rain hit Canadian Grand Prix, continued to struggle
with his McLaren posting the 15th best effort after finishing
well down the time charts on Friday because of gearbox problems.
(Editing by John Mehaffey)