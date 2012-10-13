YEONGAM, South Korea Oct 13 Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel limbered up for Korean Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday with an ominous burst of pace in the final free practice session.

The Red Bull driver, who will regain the championship lead from Ferrari's Fernando Alonso if he wins on Sunday, lapped the southern Yeongam circuit with a best time of one minute 37.642 seconds on a cloudy but dry morning.

Vettel is four points adrift of Alonso, who was sixth fastest, with five races remaining including Sunday's. The German was also fastest in Friday practice.

McLaren's Lewis Hamilton, who qualified on pole last year for a race won by Vettel at the track some 400km south of Seoul, was second fastest but half a second off Vettel's pace with a lap of 1:38.169.

Team mate Jenson Button was third quickest.

The Lotus duo of Frenchman Romain Grosjean and Finland's Kimi Raikkonen, who has a radical new exhaust system on his car, were fourth and fifth.

Red Bull's Australian Mark Webber suffered some electrical problems and was seventh. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Greg Stutchbury)