MONTREAL, June 8 Saturday's final practice session before official qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix was shortened to 30 minutes because of a crash in one of the support races.

Officials initially delayed the start of the scheduled 60-minute session after a safety barrier was damaged and needed repairs when a car hit a fence earlier in the day.

Race officials then announced that the session would be reduced to half an hour because their rules stipulate there needed to be a two-hour break between practice and qualifying, which was due to start at 1700 GMT.

The session eventually got underway with light rain falling on the Montreal street circuit.

Spain's Fernando Alonso had set the fastest lap time in Friday's first day of practice for Sunday's Grand Prix, the seventh round of this year's championship. (Reporting by Julian Linden; editing by Ken Ferris)