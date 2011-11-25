(Adds quotes)
By Alan Baldwin
SAO PAULO Nov 25 Lewis Hamilton set the
practice pace at the season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix on
Friday with a nod to his late idol Ayrton Senna.
The McLaren driver, wearing a special helmet with the logo
and colours of Brazil's triple Formula One champion merged with
his own, lapped with a best time of one minute 13.392 seconds in
the afternoon.
Red Bull's double champion Sebastian Vettel, who wrapped up
this year's title with four races to spare, was second fastest
at Interlagos with a lap 0.167 slower and just ahead of
Australian team mate Mark Webber.
"The car's been pretty good today," said Hamilton, who won
his 2008 title at the anti-clockwise Interlagos track and
arrived in Brazil fresh from his morale-boosting Abu Dhabi win
and further energised by a break in Los Angeles with
ex-girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger.
"We are there or thereabouts. I think the Red Bulls will
still be quicker generally on race pace...but I might be
surprised. The car feels really good on low and high fuel,"
added the Briton, who expected a wet weekend.
The helmet will be auctioned off after the race in aid of
the Senna charitable foundation run by the late McLaren
champion's sister Viviane.
Webber, with one last chance to win a race in a year
dominated by Vettel, had been fastest in the morning session in
1:13.811 at one of his favourite tracks.
LONG WAIT
The Australian, whose victory at Interlagos in 2009 was
overshadowed by Jenson Button winning the title, was a contender
right to the end in 2010 but has not won since Hungary in August
last year.
He has now gone 25 races without success during which time
Vettel, who can take the outright record of 15 poles in a single
season if he qualifies fastest on Saturday, has won two
championships and 14 grands prix.
"The track is very warm and it's humid too," said Webber.
"It's also pretty windy, so it wasn't the easiest day to get the
car dialled in and balanced, but clearly it was the same for
everybody. I think we had a pretty good day."
Button, who won his title with Brawn and is now chasing his
fourth win of the year with McLaren, was second on a hot and
clear morning but seventh after lunch.
Felipe Massa, twice a winner in front of his home crowd and
celebrating his 100th start for Ferrari this weekend, was fifth
and sixth respectively.
Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who won both of his titles with
Renault at Interlagos, pulled over with an engine failure at the
end of the first session and needed a replacement for the
second.
Ferrari said he would not suffer any penalty because the
replacement was a previously used engine and within his
allocation for the season.
"It was not an easy day," said Alonso, who is still in
contention for second place overall. "We have still not managed
to find the right balance on the car...in particular I am not
happy with the rear end.
"I think that in the dry we are a bit less competitive than
usual. I don't think I can fight with the Red Bulls and
McLarens...however there is a very high chance of rain so
anything can happen."
The positions in second practice from ninth place downwards
went in pairs of team mates.
Czech driver Jan Charouz made his Friday debut with the HRT
team in the morning and was last on the timing screens.
Charouz, who replaced Italian Vitantonio Liuzzi for the
session, was one of a handful of drivers in action who will not
take part in Sunday's race.
Germany's Nico Hulkenberg, who started last year's race on
pole for Williams and is now Force India reserve, was eighth
fastest in the morning.
(Editing by Justin Palmer; For Reuters sports blog Left Field
go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport)