HOCKENHEIM, Germany, July 19 Nico Rosberg returned to the top of the timesheets in final practice for his home German Grand Prix on Saturday as Mercedes again ended the session clear of the rest.

Rosberg, who leads team mate Lewis Hamilton by four points at the halfway stage in the Formula One championship, lapped with a best time of one minute 17.779 seconds on a baking morning at Hockenheim.

With clear skies and track temperatures approaching 50 degrees Celsius, the German was a considerable 0.601 faster than Hamilton - who set the pace on Friday but looks to have his work cut out in qualifying if he is to beat Rosberg to pole.

Mercedes also finished both Friday sessions with their drivers first and second.

Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, winner of the last two races held at Hockenheim with the latest in 2012, was third fastest and 0.605 slower than Rosberg despite a spin.

Williams drivers Felipe Massa and Valtteri Bottas were fourth and fifth respectively with McLaren's Danish rookie Kevin Magnussen making it five Mercedes-engined cars in the top six.

Germany's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel, winner at the Nuerburgring last year, was only ninth fastest with Red Bull team mate Daniel Ricciardo seventh. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)