By Alan Baldwin
| MANAMA, April 20
MANAMA, April 20 Leading Formula One team
principals expressed confidence in security measures at the
Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday even as police and protesters faced
off with teargas and petrol bombs half an hour up the road.
On a day again dominated by politics and safety concerns, as
well as a visit to the circuit by the country's Crown Prince,
those charged with running the teams battled to focus on motor
racing.
The first question, posed by an official questioner, at a
news conference organised by the governing International
Automobile Federation (FIA) concerned the security situation
however.
McLaren principal Martin Whitmarsh, whose
championship-leading team are part-owned by Bahrain's sovereign
wealth fund Mumtalakat, said he was "comfortable".
"Clearly we race as an international sport all over the
world and we have security concerns and issues at a number or
races and we take that very seriously, and we're cautious, and
we try to take the right precautions," he said.
Mercedes motorsport vice-president Norbert Haug, Red Bull
principal Christian Horner, Ferrari's Stefano Domenicali, Force
India's Bob Fernley and Lotus boss Eric Boullier agreed.
They also backed Whitmarsh's assertion that the team's top
priority was to go motor racing.
"Formula One is a sport at the end of the day and it's wrong
for it to be used politically. We're here to race, we trust in
the FIA, in the decisions that they made, and we're comfortable
with the decisions that they have made," said Horner.
"For us, it's about trying to extract the maximum from this
weekend as a sporting team in a sporting championship."
While teams have endeavoured to focus on the sport rather
than politics, with many of the drivers seemingly operating in a
paddock bubble, the regular Formula One media has found itself
writing more about protests than sport.
The outside world has also thrust itself onto Formula One
with both the Force India and Sauber teams witnessing youths
throwing petrol bombs while travelling from the circuit to
hotels.
Some 10,000 pro-democracy protesters massed in Manama on
Friday evening, the start of the weekend in the Middle East,
with masked youths hurling petrol bombs at police who had
stopped them marching to a traffic roundabout that was a
gathering point during an uprising last year.
Reuters reporters at the scene said police responded by
firing tear gas and sound bombs.
The press room has been unusually quiet by contrast, with
many of the reduced group of reporters present at the race
leaving early to return to hotels before nightfall.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by John Mehaffey)