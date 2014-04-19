SHANGHAI, April 19 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton chalked up his third pole position in four races in a rainswept Chinese Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday.

The Briton's best time of one minute 53.860 seconds was 0.595 of a second quicker than Red Bull's Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who joined him on the front row.

Red Bull's quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel was third fastest, but more than a second slower than Hamilton.

Championship leader Nico Rosberg completed the second row for Mercedes after spinning on his final flying lap. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Patrick Johnston)