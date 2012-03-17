Lotus F1 Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland poses prior to the Australian F1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

MELBOURNE Former world champion Kimi Raikkonen, returning to Formula One after two years away, failed to get through the first phase of qualifying for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Finn, who won from pole position for Ferrari at Albert Park in 2007, lost control of his Lotus on a corner on his final flying lap and the detour onto the trackside grass cost him a place in the last 17 to contest the second round of qualifying.

The 32-year-old former Sauber, McLaren and Ferrari driver, who won the world title in 2007, also suffered the embarrassment of being soundly outqualified by inexperienced team mate Romain Grosjean.

The Frenchman was also returning after a two year gap, albeit enforced, and showed the pace of the Lotus by finishing third for a place on the second row of the grid behind the McLarens of Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button.

"Today didn't go quite as planned," said Raikkonen.

"There's no issue with the car, I made a mistake and there was a communication issue so the timing wasn't right to get another lap.

"It cost us a good qualifying position but that's how it goes sometimes. It's not the best start but we'll put it right in the race."

Raikkonen will line up in 18th place on the ninth row of the grid for Sunday's race.

"There's plenty of speed in the car," he added. "For sure we can do better than 18th tomorrow so we'll see what happens."

(Editing by Alastair Himmer)