Lotus F1 Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland walks in the paddock area following the second practice session of the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Samsul Said

SEPANG, Malaysia Kimi Raikkonen will take a five place grid penalty for Sunday's Malaysian Grand Prix after Lotus had to replace his car's gearbox on Friday.

According to Formula One rules, a driver must use one gearbox for five successive races with an unscheduled change costing five places on the grid.

"A bit more work for Kimi's crew this evening. An issue with Kimi's gearbox so we're changing it now," the team said on Twitter after practice at Sepang.

A Lotus spokeswoman confirmed there would be a penalty.

Raikkonen's gearbox change comes on top of problems the 2007 world champion, who is making his comeback this season after two years out, faced with his Kinetic Energy Recovery System in the second practice session.

The Finn's Lotus team-mate Romain Grosjean also had problems with the rear end of his car in the morning session. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle; Editing by Alan Baldwin)