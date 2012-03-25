Lotus F1 Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland walks in the paddock area following a practice session of the Malaysian F1 Grand Prix at Sepang International Circuit outside Kuala Lumpur March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Samsul Said

SEPANG, Malaysia Kimi Raikkonen recovered from a five-place grid penalty to finish fifth in Sunday's rain-interrupted Malaysian Grand Prix despite never having driven on Pirelli's wet-weather tyres before.

The 2007 world champion had qualified his Lotus fifth but was docked five places on the grid due to a gearbox change on Friday.

The Finn, who seems to have lost none of his devastating pace during two years away from Formula One, moved up from 10th on the grid as the race progressed, setting the fastest lap in the process.

"It was a bit difficult as I didn't know how the intermediate or wet tyres would react as it was my first time on the wet-weather Pirellis," said the 32-year-old Raikkonen, who returned to Formula One this year after a spell in rallying.

Raikkonen's speed left his team boss Eric Boullier wondering what the driver could have done around the wet and slippery Sepang circuit had he not been hit by the penalty.

"Kimi had a flawless race. He was very consistent in all conditions and his best lap shows what could have been without his grid penalty," Boullier said.

(Editing by Clare Fallon)