Lotus F1 Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland drives during the second practice session of the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

ABU DHABI Kimi Raikkonen was sent to the back of the grid at the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday after his Lotus failed a post-qualifying inspection.

Stewards said in a statement that the Finn, who had qualified fifth at Yas Marina and is third in a championship already won by Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel, was excluded from the results after failing a front floor deflection test.

"The stewards heard the explanation of the team that the relevant part broke upon contact with a kerb," the statement said.

"However the stewards did not accept that the incident referred to constituted an accident or excused failing the relevant test."

The car of Raikkonen's French team mate Romain Grosjean failed a similar test at the Hungarian Grand Prix in July but on that occasion he escaped punishment after Lotus also argued it had been damaged by a kerb.

Ferrari-bound Raikkonen has had a difficult weekend, hitting the headlines on Friday when he told reporters Lotus had not paid any of his wages this season and he had considered not turning up for Sunday's race.

The Finn's punishment will be a boost for his future Ferrari team mate Fernando Alonso, who now moves up a place to 10th on the grid, and a blow for Lotus who are challenging Mercedes and Ferrari for second place in the constructors' championship.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Rex Gowar)