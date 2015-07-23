Formula One - F1 - British Grand Prix 2015 - Silverstone, England - 2/7/15Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen of Finland during a press conference ahead of the British Grand Prix. Reuters / Phil Noble. Livepic

BUDAPEST Kimi Raikkonen believes he still has the speed that Ferrari need despite reports that the Formula One team are lining up a replacement for 2016 in fellow-Finn Valtteri Bottas.

"Everybody has their own view, but I wouldn't be here if I didn't think I had the speed," the 2007 world champion told reporters at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Thursday.

"There is no point to be racing, if I didn't believe I have, and I am sure I have (the speed)," added the 35-year-old, who is out of contract with the Maranello team at the end of the season.

Ferrari have an option on retaining him alongside four times champion Sebastian Vettel, however, and are weighing up how to proceed.

Vettel, who joined this season from Red Bull, is currently third overall and has scored 59 points more than his team mate.

Reports in Italy last week suggested Bottas was set to switch from Williams but neither Finn indicated that was anything more than speculation.

"I don't know any more than I knew at the start of the year," said Raikkonen. "For me, the whole thing hasn't changed for months. If I knew I would easily say, unfortunately I don't know.

"Somehow I end up every year in the same position, and it makes no difference if I have a contract or not. There is no contract, but there is an option now," he added.

"I have made it very clear to the team what I would like to happen, and it is to be here next year."

Raikkonen has not won a race since he was at Lotus in 2013 but the Finn, the most popular driver in Formula One according to a recent global fan survey, was second in Bahrain in April.

Bottas, 10 years younger, has been on the podium once this season when he finished third in Canada in June.

"Obviously there are a lot of rumours," Bottas said when asked about his situation. "For me there is nothing new to tell you since I was asked last time.

"Of course as a driver you want to know as soon as possible, but sometimes you need to wait."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Gene Cherry)