HOCKENHEIM, Germany, July 17 Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen declared himself fully fit on Thursday after a big British Grand Prix crash forced him to miss Formula One testing last week.

"I had some pain but it's all fine," the Finn told reporters ahead of Sunday's German Grand Prix.

Raikkonen crashed on the opening lap at Silverstone, with the race being stopped and re-started an hour later after barriers were repaired.

The 2007 champion, who had back surgery when he was with Lotus at the end of last year and who also missed the last two races of 2013, limped away from the wreckage and reported pain in his left ankle and knee.

However he said at Hockenheim that his ribs had hurt the most.

"That's why I didn't do the test, but it's all gone away now," he said.

The Finn has had a miserable return to Ferrari, the team with which he won his title, so far and has been outshone by Spanish team mate and double world champion Fernando Alonso.

Raikkonen's highest finish in nine races this season is seventh place and he has scored only 19 points compared to Alonso's 87.

"It's been a difficult year, hopefully it will turn around at some point," he said. "It must, it cannot go much longer like this. It's not fun.

"But this kind of thing has happened to me before and we always managed to turn it around so I have a strong belief it will turn around," added the driver, who said he was not concerned about his contract which runs to the end of next year.

"We have just to fix issues and get things as I want and I'm sure we can be back where we should be." (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)