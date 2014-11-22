ABU DHABI Nov 22 Outgoing Formula One champions Red Bull faced a stewards' enquiry after being accused of using an illegal front wing at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.

FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer said in a statement that in his opinion the cars of four times champion Sebastian Vettel and Australian Daniel Ricciardo were not in compliance with the technical regulations.

He reported that the cars' front wing flaps were designed to flex under aerodynamic load, in a breach of the rules.

A Red Bull representative was subsequently summoned to the stewards.

Neither driver is in contention for the title but Ricciardo is the only driver other than Mercedes pair of championship leader Lewis Hamilton and team mate Nico Rosberg to have won this season.

Ricciardo had qualified fifth, with Vettel sixth but could either have to change the wing and start from the back or race under appeal.

Mercedes have already made sure of both championships, with Hamilton and Rosberg fighting for the drivers' crown on Sunday and starting on the front row. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)