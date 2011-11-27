By Alan Baldwin
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Nov 27 Formula One champions
Red Bull scoffed at suggestions they manipulated Sunday's
Brazilian Grand Prix to hand Mark Webber a first victory of the
season.
Team boss Christian Horner told reporters he was astonished
that double world champion Sebastian Vettel finished the
season-ending race, let alone in second place, after Red Bull
advised him of a gearbox problem.
The fact Vettel set a number of fastest laps after allowing
Webber to go past 30 laps into the 71-lap race aroused
suspicions in the media room but Horner said there had been no
deception.
"Of course there will always be people that have theories
but categorically there was an issue," he said.
"How on earth that gearbox got to the end of the race is
beyond me. Thankfully it did and Mark ended up a deserving
winner.
"If anybody thinks that was concocted in any way I can
absolutely hand on heart guarantee you, based on the blood
pressure that was on the pit wall ... it was a genuine issue,"
added Horner.
Webber had started second on the grid, alongside Vettel who
had taken his record 15th pole of the season and was chasing a
12th win of the year.
The Australian's last victory was in Hungary in August 2010
and Red Bull were eager for him to end the year as overall
runner-up but his chances looked dim until the gearbox problem
surfaced.
Vettel said he made clear to the team on the radio he could
not keep the lead with the problem, or even be sure of
finishing, and was willing to let Webber through to ensure the
team still won the race.
The 24-year-old said he felt like the late Brazilian great
Ayrton Senna, who famously won at Interlagos in 1991 with a
McLaren whose gearbox failed progressively so that he ended up
negotiating tight corners in sixth gear.
At the end of that race Senna had to be lifted from the car
suffering from exhaustion and Vettel recognised the comparison
was somewhat exaggerated.
"Obviously it was totally different for him, he was
Brazilian and he still managed to win the race," he said.
"I was forced to push in areas where I was allowed to, in
the corners, but as soon as I went on the straight I obviously
had to shift earlier."
Horner said that by the finish the gearbox was operating
right on the limit.
"There must be zero oil left in that gearbox because it
literally went off the scale in those last five laps," he said.
"We were glued to the data to see if it was going to make it to
the end."
