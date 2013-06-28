Premier League club chairmen fret over Brexit impact
Premier League club chairmen have urged the British government to exempt footballers from immigration controls that are likely to be imposed once Britain exits the European Union.
SILVERSTONE, England Portuguese racer Antonio Felix da Costa and Spain's Carlos Sainz junior will test for Formula One champions Red Bull at next month's young driver session at Silverstone, the team said on Friday.
Da Costa will be in the car on July 17 and 18 while Sainz, son of the former world rally champion, will drive only on the third day.
The highly-rated Portuguese tested with the team in Abu Dhabi last year and has also served as the team's reserve this season while Swiss regular Sebastien Buemi was preparing to race at Le Mans.
Sainz junior, still only 18, is currently competing in the GP3 series.
Red Bull have a vacancy for next season, with Mark Webber departing, while sister team Toro Rosso will also have a seat going if one of their current drivers graduates to take the Australian's place.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)
Premier League club chairmen have urged the British government to exempt footballers from immigration controls that are likely to be imposed once Britain exits the European Union.
LONDON The time is right for cricket to return to the Olympics and a decision on applying for inclusion in 2024 will have to be made within months, the head of the sport's governing body said on Thursday.
Johanna Konta became the first British woman to reach a Miami Open final when she outlasted American veteran Venus Williams 6-4 7-5 in the early hours of Friday morning.