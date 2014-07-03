SILVERSTONE, England, July 3 Renault announced management changes at their Formula One operation on Thursday with president and managing director Jean-Michel Jalinier taking retirement and his job split in two.

Cyril Abiteboul, who was principal of the Caterham team whose sale was announced on Wednesday to a group of Swiss and Middle Eastern investors, will take on the role of managing director of Renault Sport F1.

He will report to new president Jerome Stoll.

Jalinier, who reported directly to Renault president and chief executive Carlos Ghosn, was appointed managing director of Renault Sport in 2012.

Renault currently supply four teams with engines, including champions Red Bull, but have come under fire after starting the new V6 turbo hybrid era down on performance compared to Mercedes.

Red Bull principal Christian Horner last month declared the reliability and performance of the Renault engines to be unacceptable. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)