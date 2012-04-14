SHANGHAI, April 14 Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado and Spaniard Pedro de la Rosa were reprimanded by Formula One stewards on Saturday for impeding rivals in Chinese Grand Prix qualifying.

Maldonado was ruled to have got in the way of Caterham's Heikki Kovalainen, who had expected the Williams driver to be penalised.

"He was weaving on the back straight and I was getting very close to him, so obviously he had no intention of letting me by," complained the Finn.

HRT's De la Rosa held up Maldonado's Brazilian team mate Bruno Senna in the first phase of the session. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)