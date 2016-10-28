Motor racing-Sauber end their points drought
BARCELONA, May 14 Swiss-based Sauber ended their Formula One points drought on Sunday with Pascal Wehrlein finishing eighth in the Spanish Grand Prix for the team's first scoring finish of the season.
Oct 28 (Gracenote) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One GP Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Friday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:19.790 2. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:19.794 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:20.225 4. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:20.259 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:20.448 6. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:20.574 7. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:20.619 8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:20.629 9. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:20.974 10. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:21.003 11. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:21.193 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:21.198 13. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:21.326 14. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:21.442 15. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:21.579 16. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1:21.785 17. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:21.980 18. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:21.997 19. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:22.037 20. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:22.105 21. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 1:22.298 22. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:22.408
BARCELONA, May 14 Force India collected one of Formula One's stranger sanctions on Sunday when they were given a suspended 25,000-euro ($27,317.50) fine for a breach of the rules concerning driver numbers on their cars.