Motor racing-Earnhardt Jr. to retire at end of NASCAR season
April 25 (The Sports xchange) - Dale Earnhardt Jr. plans to retire from the NASCAR Monster Cup series at the end of the 2017 season.
April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:37.502 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:37.733 3. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:37.953 4. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:38.122 5. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:38.636 6. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:38.783 7. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 1:38.949 8. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:39.056 9. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:39.102 10. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:39.389 11. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:39.533 12. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:39.862 13. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:40.078 14. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:40.406 15. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:40.652 16. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Renault 1:40.793 17. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Ferrari 1:40.889 18. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Sauber - Ferrari 1:40.913 19. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:41.036 20. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:41.794 21. Robin Frijns (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:42.417 22. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Caterham - Renault 1:42.711
April 25 (The Sports xchange) - Dale Earnhardt Jr. plans to retire from the NASCAR Monster Cup series at the end of the 2017 season.
LEEDS, Alabama, April 23 Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso sees next month's Indianapolis 500 as a bigger challenge than the Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race as he seeks to win motorsport's famed 'Triple Crown'.