Motor racing-Earnhardt Jr. to retire at end of NASCAR season
April 25 (The Sports xchange) - Dale Earnhardt Jr. plans to retire from the NASCAR Monster Cup series at the end of the 2017 season.
April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - 2nd Free Practice Session from the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on Friday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:34.325 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:34.690 3. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:35.360 4. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:35.433 5. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:35.442 6. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:35.528 7. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:35.606 8. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:35.640 9. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) McLaren 1:35.662 10. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:35.802 11. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:35.920 12. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Renault 1:35.972 13. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:35.998 14. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:36.366 15. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:36.962 16. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:36.975 17. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Lotus - Renault 1:37.259 18. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:37.599 19. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Ferrari 1:37.800 20. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Ferrari 1:38.247 21. Kamui Kobayashi (Japan) Caterham - Renault 1:38.257 22. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Caterham - Renault 1:39.136
April 25 (The Sports xchange) - Dale Earnhardt Jr. plans to retire from the NASCAR Monster Cup series at the end of the 2017 season.
LEEDS, Alabama, April 23 Double Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso sees next month's Indianapolis 500 as a bigger challenge than the Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race as he seeks to win motorsport's famed 'Triple Crown'.