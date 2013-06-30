Motor racing-One F1 comeback is enough for Button
MONACO, May 29 Formula One may have seen the last of Jenson Button following the 2009 world champion's Monaco Grand Prix comeback as stand-in for McLaren race regular Fernando Alonso.
June 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit on Sunday 1. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:32:59.456 2. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault +00:00.765 3. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 00:07.124 4. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 00:07.756 5. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 00:11.257 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 00:14.573 7. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 00:16.335 8. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 00:16.543 9. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 00:17.943 10. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 00:19.709 11. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 00:21.135 12. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 00:25.094 13. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 00:25.969 14. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 00:26.285 15. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 00:31.613 16. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 00:36.097 17. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 01:07.660 18. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 01:07.759 19r. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1 lap 20r. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 6 laps r. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 11 laps r. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 17 laps (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified) Fastest Lap: Mark Webber,1:33.401, lap 52.
MONACO, May 29 Once-dominant Mercedes are now the underdogs in the Formula One title race, team boss Toto Wolff said after rivals Ferrari took a resounding one-two in Monaco on Sunday.