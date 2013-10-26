UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - 3rd and Final Free Practice Session from the Formula One Indian Grand Prix at Buddh International Circuit on Saturday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) RedBull - Renault 1:25.332 2. Mark Webber (Australia) RedBull - Renault 1:25.892 3. Fernando Alonso (Spain) Ferrari 1:26.105 4. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Sauber - Ferrari 1:26.306 5. Romain Grosjean (France) Lotus - Renault 1:26.350 6. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Ferrari 1:26.435 7. Paul Di Resta (Britain) Force India - Mercedes 1:26.438 8. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:26.441 9. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:26.489 10. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:26.557 11. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Lotus - Renault 1:26.635 12. Pastor Maldonado (Venezuela) Williams - Renault 1:26.641 13. Sergio Perez (Mexico) McLaren 1:26.737 14. Adrian Sutil (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:26.847 15. Jean-Eric Vergne (France) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:26.876 16. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams - Renault 1:26.883 17. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:27.259 18. Charles Pic (France) Caterham - Renault 1:27.941 19. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Sauber - Ferrari 1:28.019 20. Giedo van der Garde (Netherlands) Caterham - Renault 1:28.498 21. Max Chilton (Britain) Marussia - Cosworth 1:29.094 22. Jules Bianchi (France) Marussia - Cosworth 1:29.169
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)