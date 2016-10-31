Motor racing- New Zealand's Scott Dixon wins Indy 500 pole
May 21 New Zealand's Scott Dixon won the pole for next week's Indy 500 when he posted the fastest average speed in a nine-car shootout at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.
Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Result from the Formula One GP Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday 1. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:40:31.402 2. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes +00:08.354 3. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 00:20.858 4. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 00:21.323 5. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 00:27.313 6. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 00:49.376 7. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 00:58.891 8. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 01:05.612 9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 01:16.206 10. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 01:16.798 11. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap 12. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1 lap 13. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1 lap 14. Jolyon Palmer (Britain) Renault 1 lap 15. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1 lap 16. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1 lap 17. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1 lap 18. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1 lap 19. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1 lap 20. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1 lap 21. Esteban Ocon (France) Manor - Mercedes 2 laps r. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 71 laps (rank: r = retired, nc = not classified) Fastest Lap: Daniel Ricciardo,1:21.134, lap 53.
May 21 (Gracenote) - Constructor Standings after the Rally of Portugal on Sunday Constructors Points 1. M-Sport World Rally Team 199 2. Hyundai Motorsport 173 3. Toyota Gazoo Racing 113 4. Citroen Total Abu Dhabi World Rally Team 85