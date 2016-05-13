Motor racing-Todt to stand for third term as FIA president
BARCELONA, May 12 Jean Todt is to stand this year for a third term as president of Formula One's governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA).
May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - 1st Free Practice Session from the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Friday 1. Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari 1:23.951 2. Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) Ferrari 1:24.089 3. Nico Rosberg (Germany) Mercedes 1:24.454 4. Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes 1:24.611 5. Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:25.416 6. Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - TAG Heuer 1:25.585 7. Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Williams-Mercedes 1:25.672 8. Carlos Sainz Jr (Spain) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:26.078 9. Felipe Massa (Brazil) Williams-Mercedes 1:26.186 10. Fernando Alonso (Spain) McLaren 1:26.243 11. Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) Renault 1:26.576 12. Daniil Kvyat (Russia) Toro Rosso - Ferrari 1:26.583 13. Nico Huelkenberg (Germany) Force India - Mercedes 1:26.938 14. Sergio Perez (Mexico) Force India - Mercedes 1:27.064 15. Felipe Nasr (Brazil) Sauber - Ferrari 1:27.253 16. Romain Grosjean (France) Haas - Ferrari 1:27.258 17. Esteban Gutierrez (Mexico) Haas - Ferrari 1:27.283 18. Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) Sauber - Ferrari 1:27.392 19. Jenson Button (Britain) McLaren 1:27.610 20. Pascal Wehrlein (Germany) Manor - Mercedes 1:28.084 21. Rio Haryanto (Indonesia) Manor - Mercedes 1:29.052 22. Esteban Ocon (France) Renault
BARCELONA, May 12 Fernando Alonso spent more time on the tennis court than driving his ailing McLaren on Friday, with his tilt at the Indy 500 looking ever more inviting after another dark day on the Formula One racetrack.